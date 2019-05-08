WATCH: Trent Alexander-Arnold provides incredible assist for Liverpool’s winner against Barcelona

In a remarkably familiar scenario to last year, Barcelona crumbled to a heavy second leg defeat against Liverpool which saw them knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. However, it could not have been possible if not for a moment of pure genius by Liverpool’s 20-year-old right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool had already levelled the aggregate score against Barcelona before the hour mark, which meant that they needed one more to secure their passage to the UEFA Champions League final.

That’s when Alexander-Arnold stepped up with this moment of pure genius:

TRENT ALEXANDER ARNOLD BEST CORNER EVER TAKEN 😂😂 #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/wUJo3XXf2L — Qp (@QuitePeter) May 7, 2019

The English international placed the ball for the corner, before seemingly making way for James Milner to take it. However, after spotting a free Divock Origi in the centre of the box, along with an unattentive Barcelona defence, the youngster quickly tracked back to send a low cross towards the Belgian. Origi thumped the ball into the back of the net to give Liverpool a four-nil lead and effectively seal the tie in their favour.

Alexander-Arnold earned praise from all over the football world, including the likes of former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard lauded the 20-year-old’s vision and quick thinking.

Alexander-Arnold, 20 years old. People will tell me it’s bad defending, I’m telling you it’s pure intelligence and vision. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 7, 2019

⚽️ #UCL finalist. And he only turned 20 in October. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/G7M696IS8I — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 7, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold has now provided more assists (14) than any other Liverpool player across all competitions this season. An incredible piece of play from the 20-year-old. 👌 pic.twitter.com/evDRb08lKz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 7, 2019

The English star will now face either Ajax or Tottenham in the Final of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League.