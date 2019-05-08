WATCH: Liverpool players celebrate inside dressing room after beating Barcelona

Liverpool pulled off the impossible when they beat Barcelona four-nil in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The Reds overturned a three-goal deficit in the process to make it through to the ultimate stage. After the remarkable win, here’s how the players celebrated inside their dressing room.

Liverpool Football Club sealed a win for the ages, when they beat FC Barcelona by four-nil in the Champions League semifinal. Here’s a video showing how the players and the staff celebrated their memorable win in the dressing room:

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool dressing room scenes!

Liverpool went ahead on the night after just seven minutes courtesy of a strike from Divock Origi. The Reds were then forced into making an early change in the second half after former Anfield sweetheart Luis Suarez injured Andrew Robertson. Georginio Wijnaldum came on the pitch in his place.

However, that substitution proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Merseysiders, as Wijnaldum scored two quick-fire goals to level the tie on aggregate. Divock Origi put the final dagger through the Barcelona hearts after he side-footed a smart Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Liverpool will now face either AFC Ajax or Premier League rivals Tottenham in the final.