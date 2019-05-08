Jose Mourinho points out the x-factor in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Barcelona

Liverpool sealed a magical win over FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The Reds were down by three after the first leg. However, they scored four of their own in the reverse fixture to seal an aggregate win. Jose Mourinho has now pointed out the key factor for the same.

Jose Mourinho stated that Liverpool’s miraculous Champions League win is down to manager Jurgen Klopp. The Portuguese was appearing as an expert for beIN Sports after the match.

“I have to say, this remontada (comeback) has one name, Jurgen. I think this was not about tactics or philosophy but heart and soul and empathy that he created with this group of players,” said Mourinho.

“They had a risk of finishing a fantastic season without anything to celebrate and now they are one step from being European champions. I think Jurgen deserves it.

“The work they are doing in Liverpool is fantastic. I think this is about him. This is a reflection of his personality, never giving up, the fighting spirit, every player giving everything.”

The former Manchester United boss even commented on Klopp’s determination going forward, instead of ruing his luck after a couple of injuries ruled his star players out of the Champions League tie.

“He is not crying because he’s missing a player or playing 50-60 matches per season. Coaches in other leagues say their players play too many matches. Everything about today is because of Jurgen’s mentality.

“I repeat, Jurgen is the man responsible for this achievement from his fantastic personality, his fantastic mentality. The team was there and the team believed,” the former Real Madrid boss added.

Liverpool are now facing another couple of big challenges this season. The Reds could still lift the Premier League trophy on May 12, provided that league leaders Manchester City slip up. On the other hand, one game now separates the Merseysiders from a UEFA Champions League trophy. They will face either Ajax or Tottenham in the final for the same.

