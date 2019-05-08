UEFA Champions League |

You’ll never walk alone! – Warriors coach Kerr celebrates Liverpool comeback

Liverpool celebrate at Anfield

Liverpool’s stunning Champions League victory over Barcelona caught the attention of the NBA’s leading head coach.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr celebrated Liverpool’s memorable Champions League semi-final comeback.

Liverpool reached back-to-back Champions League finals thanks to Tuesday’s sensational 4-0 victory over Barcelona at Anfield.

Barca carried a 3-0 lead into the second leg but braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum sent Liverpool through to the June 1 decider in Madrid.

Liverpool’s triumph caught the attention of Kerr, who is seeking a third successive NBA championship with the Warriors.

Amid the celebrations, Kerr wrote via Twitter: “YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!”

Liverpool will face either Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League final next month.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are tied at 2-2 with the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semi-finals.

