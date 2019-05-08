Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said sorry to supporters and admitted Liverpool were “smarter” than his side at Anfield.
Sergio Busquets apologised to Barcelona’s supporters following their improbable 4-0 Champions League defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday.
The LaLiga champions were red-hot favourites to progress to next month’s final in Madrid after a 3-0 win in the first leg last week, only to capitulate at Anfield.
Divock Origi scored either side of Georginio Wijnaldum’s quick-fire brace to dump Ernesto Valverde’s side out and evoke painful memories of their 3-0 second-leg defeat to Roma in last season’s quarter-final – a result that saw them exit the competition on away goals after taking a 4-1 lead into the fixture in Italy.
Speaking to Movistar, Busquets said: “They have been better than us. I apologise.
“After what happened in Rome, this happened again. It’s tough to go out like this after the first-leg result.
“Liverpool have been smarter than us, they were faster. I think we had chances to score the goal we needed, but it wasn’t meant to be today.”
Final whistle at Anfield. Liverpool qualify for the #UCL final.
#LFCBarça (4-0, agg 4-3) pic.twitter.com/Q8PEIQgdkp
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2019