Alexander-Arnold explains corner

Labelled a “genius”, Trent Alexander-Arnold explained his clever corner for Liverpool against Barcelona.

Trent Alexander-Arnold explained his quick-thinking that led to Liverpool’s decisive goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final was purely “instinctive”.

The right-back produced what manager Jurgen Klopp described as a moment of “genius” as Liverpool incredibly crushed Barca 4-0 on Tuesday to move into the Champions League final 4-3 on aggregate.

Alexander-Arnold caught Barca napping and out of position with a quick corner, which Divock Origi clinically put away for Liverpool’s fourth in the 79th minute.

Asked about the corner, Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport: “I think it was just instinctive.

“It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity and obviously Div was switched on to finish it off.

“It probably came at him a bit fast but he’s a top player, scored two goals for us and I think it’s one of them where everyone will remember this moment.”

Origi and half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum netted braces for Liverpool, who will face either Tottenham or Ajax in the final in Madrid on June 1.