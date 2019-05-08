Alexander-Arnold explains corner

Labelled a “genius”, Trent Alexander-Arnold explained his clever corner for Liverpool against Barcelona.
Trent Alexander-Arnold explained his quick-thinking that led to Liverpool’s decisive goal against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final was purely “instinctive”.
The right-back produced what manager Jurgen Klopp described as a moment of “genius” as Liverpool incredibly crushed Barca 4-0 on Tuesday to move into the Champions League final 4-3 on aggregate.
Alexander-Arnold caught Barca napping and out of position with a quick corner, which Divock Origi clinically put away for Liverpool’s fourth in the 79th minute.
Asked about the corner, Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport: “I think it was just instinctive.
“It probably came at him a bit fast but he’s a top player, scored two goals for us and I think it’s one of them where everyone will remember this moment.”
Origi and half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum netted braces for Liverpool, who will face either Tottenham or Ajax in the final in Madrid on June 1.