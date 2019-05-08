With the help of Opta, we take a look at some of the key stats behind Liverpool’s incredible semi-final victory over Barcelona.

Liverpool completed one of the Champions League’s greatest ever escapes on Tuesday as they overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to power past Barcelona and into their second consecutive final.

Divock Origi set Liverpool on their way to a famous 4-0 victory early on before Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice in quick succession shortly after being introduced at the interval.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quickly taken corner was then buried by Origi 11 minutes from time as Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their spot in next month’s final in Madrid where they will take on either Ajax or Tottenham.

Here, with the help of Opta, we look at some of the key stats behind Liverpool’s incredible Anfield victory.

Liverpool have reached their ninth European Cup/Champions League final – only Real Madrid (16), Milan (11) and Bayern Munich (10) have reached more.

2 – Liverpool are the first English side to reach back-to-back Champions League finals since Manchester United (2008 and 2009).

4 – This was just the fourth time a team have overturned a first-leg deficit of three or more goals in a Champions League knockout tie to progress. Barcelona were also on the receiving end the last time (against Roma in 2017-18).

3 – Barcelona have now been eliminated from three of their last four Champions League semi-final ties.

4 – Barcelona suffered their heaviest ever defeat against an English side in all European competitions.

14 – Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 14 assists in all competitions this season, more than any other Liverpool player.

50 – Divock Origi scored his first Champions League goals, and in doing so became the 50th different player to score in the competition for Liverpool (excluding own goals).

122 – There were 122 seconds between Georginio Wijnaldum’s two Liverpool goals, his first brace in all competitions for Liverpool.

2 – Wijnaldum is the first Liverpool player to score twice from the bench in a Champions League game since Ryan Babel versus Besiktas in 2007. He is also the first substitute to net a brace in a single game against Barcelona in the competition.

8 – Lionel Messi either attempted (five) or created (three) all eight of Barcelona’s shots against Liverpool in this match.