UEFA Champions League |

Social media goes berserk after Liverpool seals stunning comeback win over Barcelona

Always expect the unexpected from the UEFA Champions League! Liverpool, who were down by three goals against Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona overturned the deficit in normal time to seal a spot in the final. Here’s how social media reacted to their remarkable win.

Liverpool needed to do the impossible in order to beat Barcelona and make it through to the Champions League final. It’s fair to say that they did exactly that!

A brace each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum put the Reds ahead on aggregate, despite missing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Lionel Messi, and Barcelona, suffered from yet another heartbreaking loss, after going through the same last season against AS Roma.

Here’s how social media reacted to this one: 

 

And then there were these two…

Liverpool will now face either Ajax or Tottenham in the final in Madrid. However, the Reds won’t have many pleasant memories, having lost at the same stage last year to Real Madrid.

 

Comments