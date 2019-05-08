Social media goes berserk after Liverpool seals stunning comeback win over Barcelona

Always expect the unexpected from the UEFA Champions League! Liverpool, who were down by three goals against Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona overturned the deficit in normal time to seal a spot in the final. Here’s how social media reacted to their remarkable win.

Liverpool needed to do the impossible in order to beat Barcelona and make it through to the Champions League final. It’s fair to say that they did exactly that!

A brace each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum put the Reds ahead on aggregate, despite missing the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Lionel Messi, and Barcelona, suffered from yet another heartbreaking loss, after going through the same last season against AS Roma.

Here’s how social media reacted to this one:

No wonder the whole country hates Liverpool 😂 pic.twitter.com/W2mCisAbac — Transalpino (@transalpino) May 7, 2019

Barca: You’ll have to score 4 without conceding. Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/9tVD3M91WS — Anika (@AbedinOfficial) May 7, 2019

Jurgen Klopp still hasn’t lost a two legged tie with Liverpool in Europe. 👓 — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) May 7, 2019

Liverpool could lose the league by 1 point and also lose the Champions League final and Arsenal/Chelsea could win Europa league and you'll hear people saying Arsenal/Chelsea had the better season because they ended with a trophy. This is what's wrong with football sometimes. — Rahat (@RkFutbol) May 7, 2019

In 2012 Cristiano Ronaldo said he owes Real Madrid fans the Champions League. He won us 4 of the them in 5 years, 3 of them back to back. In 2018 #Messi promised Barcelona fans the Champions League. He went on and bottled it up to Liverpool. Talk about Levels!! pic.twitter.com/jNDgr3Dlaj — Donaldo Jnr (@DanielTshifhiwa) May 7, 2019

Tuesday night and he made Barca look like shite… DIVOCK ORIGI!!! pic.twitter.com/mZfDpGTMeE — Justice For Our 96 (@RichieG_LFC) May 7, 2019

Divock Origi has scored more goals in European Cup / Champions League semi-finals than Paris Saint-Germain. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 7, 2019

Respect to @LuisSuarez9 for not celebrating 👏🏽 — ❔ (@ROUNDTHEBEND__) May 7, 2019

And then there were these two…

🤦🏻‍♂️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 7, 2019

Liverpool will now face either Ajax or Tottenham in the final in Madrid. However, the Reds won’t have many pleasant memories, having lost at the same stage last year to Real Madrid.