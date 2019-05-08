Barcelona-slaying Alisson revels in Liverpool comeback

After rallying past Barcelona with Roma last season, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson repeated the feat on Tuesday, much to his delight.

Alisson labelled Liverpool’s incredible Champions League comeback a “dream” after contributing to Barcelona’s capitulation for the second time in just over a year.

Liverpool reached back-to-back Champions League finals in sensational fashion, stunning Barca 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

It was another forgettable European night for Barca, who were remarkably eliminated by Roma in last season’s quarter-finals after surrendering a 4-1 lead following the opening leg.

Alisson was part of the Roma side that shocked Barca 3-0 in the return fixture to advance on away goals in April 2018 and the Brazil international – now preparing for a European decider with the Reds – revelled in Liverpool’s achievement.

“It’s an incredible feeling indeed, wow what a game and what an effort,” Alisson told Sky Sport Italia. “It had already happened to me as my Roma knocked out Barcelona last year.

“I am happy when I can help my team-mates out like this… It’s amazing, it’s a dream. We now have one objective, to win the Champions League final.

“We worked hard this year and we were ready to face Barcelona tonight. In the first leg, Barcelona missed a huge chance late on as they could’ve made it 4-0. At 4-0, it would’ve been very hard for us to comeback but at 3-0 we still believed.

“We made a huge comeback and our fans were behind us all game long. It was a memorable night indeed.”

Liverpool will face either Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.