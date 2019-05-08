UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 talking points from Liverpool’s miraculous comeback win over Barcelona

With Liverpool drawing on the magic of the Kop to cause a massive upset against Barcelona and make their way to the finals, FOX Sports takes a look at the key talking points.

#1 Outrageous Liverpool start stuns Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the need for his team to draw from the Anfield crowd as well as take inspiration from their previous comebacks and it seemed like the ploy worked wonders.

Divock Origi scored from the rebound off a Jordan Henderson shot that was saved by Ter Stegen early to set the mood for the evening. Liverpool’s high-press was evident from the very start and it was Mane who intercepted Jordi Alba’s poor back-pass to send Henderson on his way, giving his team the impetus they so desperately needed.

#2 Wasteful Messi

While wasteful may be too strong an adjective to use for the Barcelona ace, waste was exactly what he did when the moment to seal the game arrived. Presented with a fantastic opportunity just outside the box early on, the Argentine’s shot drew a routine save from Allison who parried it over the bar.

Another gilt-edged opportunity vanished as Messi dwindled on the ball for a micro-second, allowing Van Dijk to recover, but wouldn’t have counted anyway as the flag went up for offside.

His greatest moment of shame though, came after Liverpool had already scored four. Robbed by Fabinho, it was Messi who was running after the Brazilian and eventually brought him down in a scene that no one could have imagined before the game.

#3 Super-sub Gini scores two in two

On for the injured Andy Robertson, 9 minutes was all it took Georginio Wijnaldum to get up to the pace of the game, scoring with a low strike past Ter Stegen.

Barcelona had no time to react to the shock as the Dutchman scored a dramatic second just two minutes later with a fantastic header to put his team level on aggregate and was more than worth the super-sub tag that he has been awarded in the aftermath of the game.

#2 Possessed Origi scores controversial winner

Chosen by Jurgen Klopp to start ahead of Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi seemed almost like a man possessed – his hold up play and early goal giving Liverpool the push they so desperately needed early in the game.

Origi’s most pivotal moment, however, came late on as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quick thinking help set him up for a free shot on goal, guarded only by the keeper.

The Catalans’ lost focus as an extra ball found it’s way onto the pitch during a Liverpool corner, but Alexander-Arnold wasted no time, restarting play less than 2 seconds after the additional ball was sent out of play – catching the entire Barcelona team napping to allow Origi to smash the ball into the top right-hand corner and book his team’s tickets to the finals.

1. European royalty Liverpool to get second time lucky?

With five UEFA Champions League trophies to their name, the Merseysiders showed their tag of ‘European royalty’ is more than fitting by putting in a champion-like shift at home to make their way into the finals.

Their next target now will be to erase the heartache of the previous year, where a Karius disaster left them with a rather bitter taste in their mouths. The Reds certainly are better equipped this time around, although the winner of Ajax’s tie with Tottenham will have more than a fair say in the contest.