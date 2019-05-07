UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Barcelona, 5 key battles

As Liverpool aim to overcome a three-goal deficit against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the 5 key battles which could define this match, and perhaps, this tie.

#5 Jordi Alba vs Alexander Trent-Arnold

Jordi Alba’s cross for Luis Suarez’s goal last week proved exactly why the left-back is so highly rated by team-mates and contemporaries alike, putting in a pin-point delivery for the striker to slot home even when his team were on the back-foot.

Liverpool’s fast start had compounded Barcelona’s need for a goal and it was Alba who delivered when they needed him the most – from the very position Trent-Arnold was supposed to be marshalling him away.

No stranger to forward forays himself, Trent-Arnold will need to curb his enthusiasm and put in possibly his most mature performance to keep the doors closed on his ends and give his team a chance to progress in the UEFA Champions League.

#4 James Milner vs Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic was one of Barcelona’s most impressive performers in the first leg, while Fabinho had his night go from bad to worse when Lionel Messi scored the free-kick. James Milner was amongst the cluster of players Messi drew towards him with his run for the first goal and will no doubt be kicking himself for not fouling the Argentine when he had the chance.

While stopping the little man may be a step too far, he can certainly look to stop Rakitic from exerting his influence on proceedings at Anfield.

#3 Allison vs Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez’s over-the-top celebration after scoring in the first leg wasn’t well received by certain sections of the Kop and the former Anfield favorite has promised there will be no repeat in Merseyside. The striker’s reaction was understandably though, with the strike last week being his first in Europe this season.

Liverpool goalkeeper Allison, on the other hand may feel hard done by for he could do nothing about any of the goals in the first leg and will be determined to keep the two scorers at bay in the second leg, especially Suarez – considering there are no guarantees he will honour his promise of a curtailed celebration this time around.

#2 Georginio Wijnaldum vs Gerard Pique

Taking Roberto Firminho’s place in an unfamiliar front three will be Geoginio Wijnaldum, who was kept relatively quiet by Pique in the first leg. Firminho’s intelligence and work-rate is almost impossible to replicate, as Wijnaldum himself echoed post the first leg, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be looking to add his own touch of tenacity and technique to the role.

Wijnaldum stretching the Catalan side’s defence will be key to Liverpool scoring early in this encounter while Pique repeating his exploits from the first leg will correspondingly ensure what is by no means a certain victory for his side in this UEFA Champions League tie.

#1 Lionel Messi vs Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk was gracious in defeat the last time these two sides met a week ago at Anfield, echoing the general sentiment about Messi’s genius and how lucky he was not to face the Argentine week-in-week-out. The Dutchman conceded Messi had ‘won the battle but not the war’, refusing to down tools before the second leg at Anfield.

Messi too will be under no illusions about the quality of the Barcelona side he has dragged so far and will be prepared for a Liverpool onslaught. Having made a mockery of Van Dijk at the Nou Camp, he will have no mercy whatsoever this time either in what will again be the most pivotal battle on the field.