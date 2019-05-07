Telstar parted company with forward Jordie van der Laan after he faked illness to travel to London and watch Tottenham play Ajax.

Dutch second-tier club Telstar terminated the contract of Jordie van der Laan after he pretended to be ill to miss training and travel to London to watch Ajax play Tottenham.

The forward was pictured on television attending Ajax’s 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, but insisted he left the club on good terms.

Van der Laan made seven appearances in the Eerste Divisie this season as Telstar finished 15th and claimed he made the decision because the team had nothing left to play for.

“Of course, I realise that it has been a very awkward situation,” the 25-year-old told IJmuider Courant.

“I had a conversation with Piet [Buter, Telstar’s technical director] about the situation and on good terms we decided to separate.

“I called in sick because I was convinced that I would not be released from training.

“With this decision I took into account that Telstar were no longer playing for anything and, given the number of minutes I had recently, I had only a small chance of featuring against Jong PSV [in the final game of the season on May 3].”

Van der Laan, whose contract was due to expire in June, is now looking for a new club.