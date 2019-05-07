Luis Suarez reveals what he will do if he scores against Liverpool at Anfield

After rubbing a lot of Liverpool fans the wrong way following his goal celebration at the Nou Camp, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez reveals what he would do if he scores at Anfield.

The Uruguayan courted controversy and a lot of heat from Liverpool fans after he wildly celebrated his goal in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash at the Camp Nou.

Suarez put Barcelona 1-0 up on the night and despite Liverpool’s best efforts, a late-ish Lionel Messi double would seal their fate with a 3-0 loss in the match.

Ahead of the second leg at Anfield, Suarez relayed to the media that he has the utmost respect for his former team and that he will not celebrate his goal should he score during the match.

“Whoever knows and understands football, loves this sport, knows the importance of the Champions League semi-finals. I have all the respect for Liverpool’s fans, I’m grateful and it’s clear that I would not celebrate a goal. Like I didn’t celebrate against Groningen with Ajax’s shirt on.”

“It’s a special game after many years enjoying myself there [at Anfield]. I’m grateful to a team like Liverpool, for everything they gave me as a player. I arrived in football’s elite and to Barcelona thanks to Liverpool. I’ll always keep a nice memory,” he concluded.

Suarez, 32, hasn’t had his best goalscoring season for the Blaugrana but has still managed 25 goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances so far.