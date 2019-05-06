Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called on supporters to create a “party” atmosphere at Anfield as they bid to complete a stunning turnaround.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will have to play a perfect game if they are to overturn Barcelona’s 3-0 lead in their Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool welcome LaLiga champions Barca to Anfield in Tuesday’s second leg, though they face a daunting task following goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, who scored twice, last week at Camp Nou.

The Reds have been dealt a blow with Mohamed Salah ruled out after suffering a concussion in Saturday’s vital Premier League win over Newcastle United, while Roberto Firmino will also be missing.

While understandably conservative about Liverpool’s hopes of progressing to the final, Klopp called on Liverpool’s fans to create a “party” atmosphere to try and help the home team.

“It looks like you have to be perfect to beat them, so we should try that,” Klopp told the media.

“Do that step by step. Creating an atmosphere, using that atmosphere and celebrate the situation with good football and create a football party.

“It’s possible and it’s likely that it’s our last Champions League game for this campaign, so let’s celebrate it with our legs, with our lungs and we’ll see what the outcome is.

“I imagine the place will be rocking before we score. That’s what I expect. We don’t only have to score but we have to deny Barcelona from scoring and that doesn’t happen too often.

“We know about how big the challenge is, but this team is so wonderful. We will all try 100 per cent but that doesn’t mean it will work.

“That’s how we always did it and that’s what we will do again. Two of the best strikers in the world are not available and we have to score four goals.

“As long as we have 11 players on the pitch we will try to celebrate the Champions League campaign, either to give it a proper finish or another go.”

Barca were knocked out in dramatic fashion to Roma at the quarter-final stage last season, losing 3-0 in the second leg on Italian soil after beating the Serie A club 4-1 at home.

Klopp, though, is not expecting Barca to be on the wrong end of a stunning comeback for a second successive season.

“They [Roma] scored the away goal but that’s what we didn’t do,” Klopp added.

“But that’s the hope. I don’t want to sit here and give even more reason to the Barcelona players to be more motivated because I say this or that.

“I have enough time to speak to my players until tomorrow night to make decisions. Tomorrow night will be our third game in six days and Barcelona changed 11 positions on Saturday.

“We have to do it our way. We can’t compare ourselves to Roma or anyone else. The boys have showed often enough that they don’t give up and they will show it again.”