WATCH: Jose Mourinho reveals how he nullified Lionel Messi using Inter Milan in UCL

Jose Mourinho is a master tactician, and there is no better example of the Portuguese manager’s expertise of the game than one particular clash against Barcelona in 2010.

Mourinho was then the manager of Inter Milan, and had already shown what he was capable of with an unfancied Inter team.

Taking on Barca in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) turned out to be his finest hour as things turned out.

Inter won the first leg 3-1 at the San Siro and then went on to defend for their lives in the second leg at the Nou Camp to emerge winners on aggregate.

And Mourinho has now explained exactly how he managed to do it.

In an in-depth tactical display, the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss shows what he did and the instructions his players carried out to inspire the brilliant overall display.

One of the major talking points was nullifying the threat of Lionel Messi, who had terrorised defences and led Barcelona to the Champions League trophy just a season prior.

This candid disclosure from the Portuguese shows just how his mind works and how he was able to get an average Inter team over the line against the powerhouse that is Barcelona.

Inter Milan went on to lift the UCL trophy with a win over Bayern Munich in the final.