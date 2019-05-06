BREAKING: Jurgen Klopp reveals two Liverpool superstars will miss UCL clash against Barcelona

Liverpool take on Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final mid-week, and Jurgen Klopp has revealed that two big names will miss out for the Reds.

In a press conference ahead of the crunch game, Klopp revealed that Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are both unfit and will not feature in the clash at Anfield.

It comes as a major blow to Liverpool considering much of their goals have been scored and created by one or both of the front men, and a 3-0 deficit from the first leg would require at least three to be scored by the home side.

The injury concern for Salah was serious when it first occurred as the Egyptian appeared to be knocked out during their Premier League match against Newcastle United.

Klopp gives update on Salah injury: ‘We have to wait’

Klopp later explained that Salah had suffered a concussion but was feeling okay now.

“It’s a concussion so it’s a case of him not even being allowed to play,” Klopp said.

“He feels OK but it’s not good enough from a medical point view, that’s all.”

Liverpool really do need a miracle if they are to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona without Firmino and Salah.