Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho predicts UEFA Champions League finalists

Jose Mourinho oversaw half of Manchester United’s Champions League campaign during the 2018/19 season. The Portuguese football manager was then sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mourinho has since appeared as a television pundit. He has now predicted the teams to reach the final of the Champions League this season.

Speaking about the UEFA Champions League semifinals (via Manchester Evening News), Jose Mourinho presented his views on which teams will reach the final. The first finalists the former Real Madrid manager picked were rivals Barcelona, claiming that a tree goal margin would prove too much for Liverpool to overturn.

“When the result was 2-0, I was still thinking it’s open,” Mourinho said.

“When they missed that late chance for the 3-1, I would say open, but 3-0 is 3-0.

“It’s hard to believe and Barcelona have an incredibly negative experience with Roma recently.

“I know that Liverpool at Anfield is really hard, the team is good, but if Barcelona score one goal, they have to concede five.