Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho predicts UEFA Champions League finalists

Jose Mourinho oversaw half of Manchester United’s Champions League campaign during the 2018/19 season. The Portuguese football manager was then sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Mourinho has since appeared as a television pundit. He has now predicted the teams to reach the final of the Champions League this season.
Speaking about the UEFA Champions League semifinals (via Manchester Evening News), Jose Mourinho presented his views on which teams will reach the final. The first finalists the former Real Madrid manager picked were rivals Barcelona, claiming that a tree goal margin would prove too much for Liverpool to overturn.
“When the result was 2-0, I was still thinking it’s open,” Mourinho said.
“When they missed that late chance for the 3-1, I would say open, but 3-0 is 3-0.
“It’s hard to believe and Barcelona have an incredibly negative experience with Roma recently.
“I know that Liverpool at Anfield is really hard, the team is good, but if Barcelona score one goal, they have to concede five.
“I think it’s too much and I think the team (Barcelona) is with that appetite. I think Messi is dragging everybody with him for that appetite to make it happen. I think Barcelona has it.”
Meanwhile, in the other semifinal Tottenham trail AFC Ajax by a goal to nil. The Dutch side scored an all-important away goal when they visited the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and now take the advantage with them back to Amsterdam.
“It’s really, really hard [to call],” Mourinho added when quizzed on the second semifinal.
“Looking to the history of the Champions League, Ajax are better away than at home, three victories in England, Spain and Italy, they played against the top countries, even against Benfica, nothing was easy for them and they were magnificent.
“To play without [Harry] Kane is difficult, to play without Kane and Son [Heung-min] at the same time is even more difficult and next time at least Son is there. He is an aggressive player, he’s fast, he has transitions and he can hurt people so the game is open.”
The final of the 2018/19 Champions League takes place on June 1 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.