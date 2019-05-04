Juventus coach calls Ajax ‘lucky’ for their Champions League quarter-finals’ victory

Just to recollect, Dutch giants Ajax defeated Italian leaders Juventus in the second-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April, also leading to the latter’s elimination from the competition.

Ajax drew the Bianconeris 1-1 at home, before winning 1-2 at the Allianz Stadium. And as per the latest interview given by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, Ajax were simply “lucky” to win against them.

The manager was speaking to Sky Sports Italia as per SoccerNews.nl.

“The Champions League is always a goal, just like the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia. It is a difficult goal to achieve. Sometimes it just happens.”

“Ajax played against us while we were five good players down. They now face Tottenham Hotspur who also miss their two best attackers. Ajax is a good team, but they were lucky to get to where they are.”

Meanwhile, Ajax face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals, and they have already won the first-leg match 1-0 at Tottenham’s home ground in London. The second-leg game is scheduled for next Tuesday.