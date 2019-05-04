Messi, Suarez among those rested by Barca with Liverpool in mind

With the second leg against Liverpool to come on Tuesday, Barcelona have opted to leave Lionel Messi out of their squad to face Celta Vigo.

Barcelona have rested Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for Saturday’s trip to Celta Vigo ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg at Liverpool.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are 3-0 up from the opening leg, which saw Suarez strike against his former club before Messi stole the show with a late brace.

Messi’s second – a stunning free-kick from 30 yards beyond goalkeeper Alisson – was his 600th goal for Barca, though he will not be adding to that tally at Celta.

With his side already crowned LaLiga champions, Valverde has taken the decision to rest a number of his key players, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Ivan Rakitic also left out of the matchday 18 announced on Friday.

Liverpool, by contrast, cannot afford such selection luxuries ahead of the return fixture on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are a point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of the trip to Newcastle United this weekend, and a defeat at St James’ Park would allow Pep Guardiola’s side to successfully retain their title with a win over Leicester City on Monday.