Jose Mourinho defends Luis Suarez for celebrating his goal against Liverpool

Earlier on Wednesday, Barcelona thrashed Liverpool 3-0 in the first-leg match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals. Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez helped the Catalans gain an upper hand over their opponents, ahead of the second-leg fixture scheduled for next week.

It was Suarez who opened the scoring for Barcelona, after which Messi scored his brace late in the game. Meanwhile, the Uruguayan star was attacked immensely on social media, not only for celebrating his goal against his former club, but also for constantly nagging the Liverpool players.

However, in his latest interview, former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he “loved” to watch Suarez take on the English giants.

The Portuguese also praised the striker for celebrating his goal and thereby showing no emotion towards his former club.

Ex-Liverpool striker John Aldridge, former England player Jamie Carragher and so on were some of the many people who found it hard to digest at Suarez celebrated his goal against Liverpool. But Mourinho has defended his actions and opined that his past as a Liverpool forward should have been put aside.

“Luis did something which is good and I love it,” Mourinho told RT. “Many players today in football, they play and sometimes, even playing which is an emotional moment, and is a moment we are paid for, they still care with the image and some moments where people can say, ‘oh, nice fair play’ and, ‘oh, nice, he’s playing against the team where he played for a few years and where he was loved’.”

“But that has nothing to do with this 90 minutes,” the former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea coach said. “And for this 90 minutes he forgot that he played for Liverpool.”

“The only thing he was focused on was that match, his job, go to the final, win the Champions League. He scored a goal, celebrated the goal, he was fighting people, players he probably loves, players who are probably on the phone [to him] tonight.”

“Incredible, incredible attitude,” he went on. “Messi is phenomenal, but to have next to him that kind of player, that can – it’s not the word I want to use – do the dirty work. But it’s not dirty, it’s important work, and on top of that work, the goal is phenomenal,” he concluded.

The second-leg match of the same fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, and Liverpool will host the game at Anfield.

Quotes via Metro.