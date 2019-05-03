Angry Liverpool Fans reveal the culprit who attacked an elderly man in Barcelona

Liverpool F.C. supporters got together to name the fan who mistreated an elderly gentleman in Barcelona, ahead of Champions League semi-final. Angry club supporters then identified the man as Martin Mullen who was seen dumping another tourist in a water fountain in the video that went viral.

Martin Mullen is recognised as a long-standing supporter of The Reds and has been spotted in several away games. His actions were widely criticised across football fraternity. Liverpool Echo brought out the face of the culprit in the video an called him out for bringing shame to the club with such disgusting acts.

On Wednesday, Liverpool CEO Peter Moore also took to Twitter to urge the fans to behave decently. He first said that Liverpool have conquered all of Europe. Thus, the fans need to act in a manner that is more ‘befitting’ of the club’s values. He urged the LFC supporters to be more respectful towards the city of Barcelona in the spirit of football. In the end, he asked the fans to be more graceful in their conduct.

You can read the Tweet below:

We proudly sing that we’ve conquered all of Europe. But let’s treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC. By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such,let’s visit here with grace and humility. — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) May 1, 2019

Later that evening, Barcelona went on to beat Liverpool F.C. in the first leg of Champions League semi-final 2019 at Camp Nou. The match also witnessed history as Lionel Messi registered his 600th goal for the Catalans.

This is not the first incident when Martin Mullen was involved in an aggressive incident. As football fans, it’s not difficult to understand the passion that the supporters of other clubs bear inside them. Hence, it’s important for fans to respect others as much as the would like to be respected themselves and uphold the spirit of this beautiful game.