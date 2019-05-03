FC Barcelona trolls UEFA over Champions League ‘Player of the Week’ polls

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi powered FC Barcelona to an authoritative 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals.

The match was held at Barcelona’s home turf the Camp Nou, and Liverpool’s failure to score even a single away-goal might hit them hard as they play hosts for the return fixture scheduled for next Tuesday.

Earlier, Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Barcelona by virtue of a goal against his former club, while “King” Leo added a second and a third to Barca’s scoreline, later in the game.

Messi’s first goal came as a result of compatriot Suarez’ shot that bounced off the crossbar and on to him, and he did not need much thought to slot the ball into the empty net.

It was the Argentine G.O.A.T’s second goal that got all the attention, and for the right reasons as well. It was a freekick from 35 yards out, and legend easily shot the ball into the net, over the freekick wall and beyond the outstretched hands of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Meanwhile, at the end of this week’s Champions League games, UEFA released a poll to decide who should be elected as the “Player of the Week”, just as always.

Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) and Donny van de Beek (Ajax) were Messi’s competition in the polls.

However, those at Barcelona seemed to feel that the poll was totally unnecessary, given how brilliant their captain was on the pitch.

Well, as of latest, the poll results are out. You get no prizes for guessing the winner:

Speaking about the upcoming game, Liverpool have the tough task of scoring at least four goals (while not letting Barca score any themselves), if they have to qualify to the UCL finals. Meanwhile, Messi and Barcelona are essentially just one away-goal away from a berth in the finals.