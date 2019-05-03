Cristiano Ronaldo predicts UCL semifinal result between Barcelona and Liverpool

Barcelona may have won the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-finals against Liverpool, but Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo still feels that it would be the latter side that enters the finals.

It was on Wednesday that a terrific display by Lionel Messi steered the Catalan giants one step closer to a place in the Champions League finals. The Argentine legend scored a brace in Barcelona’s 3-0 win at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Messi’s long-time arch nemesis and Juventus star Ronaldo said that it is possible for Liverpool to nail down a finals’ spot, despite the harrowing first-leg defeat.

It is Diario Gol that reports that the Real Madrid legend is all for the English giants to produce a brilliant comeback in the second-leg semi-finals’ fixture, scheduled be held at the Anfield next Tuesday. According to the agency, Ronaldo reportedly recollected what happened to Barcelona in the UCL quarter-finals’ clash in the previous season.

Though the Blaugranas had won the first leg (held at Camp Nou) 4-1, they lost to opponents AS Roma 3-0 in the second-leg; eventually losing out a semi-finals’ berth purely on the basis of away goals.

This time again, though Barcelona won the first-leg match held at the Camp Nou, they will also have to see through the second-leg without much harm – if they want to make sure of entering the UCL finals.

According to Diario Gol, Ronaldo also spoke on how the ongoing Champions League has been full of comeback matches.

In case you didn’t know, Dutch team AFC Ajax defeated Real Madrid 4-1 in the second-leg of the round-of-16, even after they were handed a 2-1 loss at home in the first-leg. Similarly, the same side fought hard for a 1-1 draw against Ronaldo’s Juventus in the quarter-finals’ first-leg, after which they defeated the Turin side 2-1 in the second-leg.

Ajax looks solid after their first-leg semi-finals’ game, where they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away from home. The Dutchmen are essentially one win away from a spot in the finals.

Simailarly, Manchester United had also overcome a 2-0 deficit at home in the first-leg of the round-of-16, before they won 3-1 against Paris Saint Germain in the second leg. The Red Devils were knocked out shortly afterwards, by Barcelona in the quarter-finals.