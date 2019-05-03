WATCH: Valencia fans under fire for mocking Arsenal fans with racist gestures during Europa League semifinal clash

In another unfortunate incident, a video of a few Valencia fans making racist gestures to Arsenal fans during their UEFA Europa League semifinal clash the other day has emerged.

Arsenal had ran out comfortable winners in the first leg tie held at the Emirates Stadium recording a 3-1 win.

Mouctar Diakhaby had given visitors Valencia the lead in the 11th minute of the game, but Alexandre Lacazette’s double in the 18th and 25th minute helped the Gunners take a 2-1 lead at half time.

Nazi salutes and monkey gestures from ⁦@valenciacf⁩ fans ⁦@Arsenal⁩ ⁦@metpoliceuk⁩ no place for this in football or anywhere pic.twitter.com/u8PORZrgQ2 — ToméMS (@tmorrissyswan) May 2, 2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang delivered a sucker punch to the La Liga club when he scored to make it 3-1 in the 90th minute.

However, the match attracted attention in the social media for all the wrong reasons after a video of Valencia fans mocking Arsenal supporters with racist gestures went viral after the game.

The video shows a group of Valencia fans making monkey gestures and Nazi salutes at the Premier League club’s supporters and has been termed ‘disgusting’ and ‘very sad’ by social media users.

Let us wait and see if the club and the UEFA will take action against these fans.