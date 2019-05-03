Liverpool fans make petition to ban Lionel Messi for ‘punching’ Fabinho in the head

Spanish giants FC Barcelona recorded a memorable win against Liverpool on Wednesday, in the first-leg match of the Champions League semi-finals held at the Camp Nou.

Barca captain Lionel Messi scored a brace and put the game to bed, after Uruguayan Luis Suarez opened the scoring against his former team.

It is safe to say that the Blaugranas are one away-goal away from making sure of their presence in the Champions League finals.

Both Barcelona and Liverpool will fight hard for their place in the finals, in the second-leg match of the same fixture that will take place at Anfield next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Messi’s second goal – a brilliant freekick – grabbed a lot of attention as he swung the ball past a freekick wall that included the likes of Virgil van Dijk, and beyond the outstreched hands of goalkeeper Allison Becker.

Only the celebration was more brilliant than the goal itself, and all the scenes together gave Barcelona fans a night that will not be forgotten in a long, long time.

OH MY 🤯😂 LIONEL MESSI YOU ARE NOT FROM THIS EARTH!!!!! What a way to score your 600th goal for Barcelona 🔥🔥🔥 We are not worthy. pic.twitter.com/9QTZ0iycSH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 1, 2019

Meanwhile, something else has attracted the attention of Liverpool fans, thanks to a very “observant” person on Twitter. He caught Messi attempting to tap the Reds’ star Fabinho on the head, after which the latter executed a foul on Messi – all of which eventually led to the freekick goal.

The event has left Liverpool fans in so much fury, and they collectively took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

In fact, one if the fans even created a petition at Change.org, asking UEFA and the related authorities to look into the matter, even requesting them to grant the Barcelona star a retrospective ban. View the petition here.

Meanwhile, check out some of the Twitter reactions dowm below:

#bbcfootball this punch of Messi resulted in yellow card to fabinho free kick and Messi scored the 3rd https://t.co/U073x84rSj all looks like a set up pic.twitter.com/eZmlhdh0Vk — saidmadrid (@saidmadrid5) May 1, 2019

Things that should happen:

Messi being retroactively banned for punching Fabinho Things that won’t happen:

Messi being retroactively banned for punching Fabinho — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) May 1, 2019

Why did Messi superman punch Fabinho and where was VAR 😂 https://t.co/tx6z5sr3XJ — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) May 1, 2019

Only just seen the Messi punch on Fabinho. Not even saying it just because he’s playing my team next. He should be banned for it. He’s the greatest player to step on a football pitch but that was piss poor from him. — Quinton (@futbolbaseroom) May 1, 2019

Let us know what you think about the incident, on the comments below.