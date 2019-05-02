Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk reacts to Lionel Messi’s matchwinning heroics in the Champions League

As we all know by now, a certain five-time Ballon D’Or Winner that goes by the name Lionel Messi, ran the show at Camp Nou on Wednesday, when Barcelona faced Liverpool in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Messi scored a brace – one of which was a world-class freekick goal, and his compatriot Luis Suarez added a third as Barcelona continued to establish their supremacy in their home turf.

The second-leg match will be held at the Anfield next Tuesday, and it is safe to say that Liverpool is one Barcelona goal away from crashing out of the competition. Yet, defender Virgil van Dijk believes that anything can happen, and that they will fight hard in the upcoming game as well.

“We’re disappointed by the result on the scoresheet because I don’t think it says how the game was really,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website after the final whistle.

“I thought we played well, we created big chances, should have scored at least one goal and obviously they could have scored in total four maybe.”

“Obviously it’s 3-0 now and there’s a big job to do over at Anfield but we have shown throughout the season that we never give up so we have to just believe. We need everyone and we’ll see how it goes.”

Upon asked about what the Reds felt about Lionel Messi, he said:

“They [Barca] are a strong side. But they’ve still got the extra quality [in Messi] that turns up whenever he likes but we’ll try to do everything that’s possible to go through.”

Van Dijk’s words simply summed up the Argentine’s level of involvement in the game that was also played by 21 other players across both sides – in case the reader wondered.

The Barcelona talisman also reached yet another incredible milestone in his career, scoring his 600th goal for the club during the match. The Catalan giants meanwhile, are just a few wins away from securing a historic Treble – the La Liga, the Copa del Rey and most importantly, the Champions League.