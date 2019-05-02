Barcelona star happy to lose teeth to win the Treble this season

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet lost his teeth while defending during Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Liverpool, at the Camp Nou.

His efforts bore fruit as Barcelona not only struck three goals, but also earned a clean sheet to keep the English giants at bay, ahead of the second-leg matchup scheduled to be held at Anfield, a week later.

Meanwhile, at the end of the game, Lenglet said that he is ready to lose more teeth, if it will result in Barca winning the Treble this season.

The incident happened when the Blaugranas came under pressure at the start of the second half and Lenglet and his defensive colleagues had to fight hard to prevent Liverpool from scoring.

“I lost a little bit of a tooth but it’s not serious,” Lenglet told RMC Sports after the game. “But I’m happy to lose bits of teeth again on a regular basis!”

“I had a difficult first 20 minutes,” the centre-back added. “During that period of the game, I needed to adapt to the distance I needed to stand off [Salah].”

“You can’t let the ball be played deep but [you have to] be quite close to step in as well. It was a little easier after that [first 20 minutes], even if these games are always difficult,” he said, before concluding:

“I found it a little easier to position myself and analyse how close I needed to be to keep his back to goal as often as possible and – when he did turn – be able to play for time and get help from my teammates.”

Barcelona, who have already confirmed their La Liga win, have also entered the finals of the Copa del Rey – in addition to holding their fort in the Champions League until now.

So basically, they are just three games (the Copa del Rey final, and the Champions League semi-finals’ second-leg and final) away from securing a memorable Treble.

