Lionel Messi slams Barcelona fans over Coutinho incident post UCL victory against Liverpool

Led by Lionel Messi himself, Spanish giants FC Barcelona completed an emphatic 3-0 win against Liverpool in the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Messi scored a brace and Luis Suarez added a third for the home team, while Liverpool’s strikes were well blocked by some good work by the Barcelona defence – especially Marc-Andre Ter Stegen the goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, at the end of the game, Lionel Messi criticised the attitude of many fans who were present at the Camp Nou, as they subjected Barca star Philippe Coutinho to some unfair treatment in the form of boos and whistles.

The Brazilian, who was a starter in the game, put in a below-par performance before getting substituted by right back Nelson Semedo. As the former Liverpool player returned to the dugout, much of Camp Nou was filled with boos directed at the star.

According to Marca, Messi came to his teammate’s defence after the full-time whistle and urged the home crowd to get behind him.

“This is a time when we have to be more united than ever, both as players and fans,” he said at full-time.

“It is not the time to criticise anyone. The whistles against Coutinho are ugly. We have to be together.”

Messi also spoke on the final result. He was happy with the scoreline and the clean sheet, but refused to believe that the tie was decided already.

“3-0 is a very good result. The tie is not decided because we are going to a historical stadium and it will demand a lot, but we are very satisfied,” he concluded.