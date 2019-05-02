Lionel Messi sends heartfelt message to Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas after Barcelona’s victory over Liverpool

Lionel Messi was in proverbial ‘god-mode’ as he put Liverpool to the sword with two goals in their Champions League semifinal tie but was equally in touch with his human side, wishing Iker Casillas a speedy recovery.

Former Real Madrid ‘keeper Iker Casillas was rushed to the hospital yesterday after he suffered an ‘acute myocardial infarction’ during training.

However, FC Porto – Casillas’ current club – soon released a statement saying that he was in stable condition and that the issue with his heart had been sorted out.

Despite coming off the back of a momentous win against Liverpool, and on the high of notching up his 600th career club goal with a superb freekick, Lionel Messi still found time to dedicate a heartfelt message to the man who he has come up against countless times on the pitch.

Translated, the initial part of the message read as a rallying cry to his fellow Barcelona teammates to be prepared for the stern test they will encounter at Anfield in the second leg of the tie.

The latter part of the post, however, was dedicated to Casillas.

“Finally, I want to take this opportunity to send a hug to Iker Casillas and wish him to recover very soon [ a speedy recovery],” it read.

A touch of class from Lionel Messi, on and off the pitch.