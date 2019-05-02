UEFA Champions League |

Football twitter serenades Lionel Messi after he scores his 600th career goal against Liverpool

It was the Champions League 2019 semi-final match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool when Lionel Messi achieved yet another historic feat. He went on to register his 600th goal at Camp Nou in the first leg and led his side to a 3-0 victory. 

Messi’s 600th goal came as a result of a free kick which he had skillfully curled to reach the top right corner of the goalpost at 82′. That was his second goal of the night and while addressing the reporters post-match, Messi went on to say that scoring four goals would have been better.

“We know that the tie isn’t over, Anfield is a very difficult place to go but we’re happy with the super game we played tonight. They clearly wanted to score because an away goal means a lot but they didn’t and we have a great advantage”, he added.

Their opponents, however, managed to play much better than one would anticipate from the scoreline. Liverpool will look to find their way to the finals by stepping up their game when they meet Barcelona at Anfield for the second Leg.

In the meantime, Messi continues to be the star o the ongoing tournament. His brilliant performance and 600th goal registered yesterday caused many people to express their feelings on Twitter, hailing the King of Catalans. Here are some of the best tweets.

 

