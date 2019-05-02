Lionel Messi equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic goal tally with stunning freekick against Liverpool

Lionel Messi’s stunning freekick to score Barcelona’s third goal of the night against Liverpool was also his his 600th career goal – equalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally that he had just set earlier in the week.

A measure of how neck to neck these two generational greats are was once again in plain evidence as Cristiano Ronaldo’s 600th career goal against Inter Milan earlier this week was matched by Lionel Messi, when the Argentine wizard whipped a sumptuous freekick into the top corner of Allison’s goal.

It would be Lionel Messi’s 600th career goal in just his 683rd career game for Barcelona, which is a mind-numbing statistic by itself before you qualify it further by adding the 240 assists that he’s laid on for others in that time.

It would also turn out to be Barcelona’s third goal of the game as they sealed a healthy 3-0 scoreline to take to Anfield in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo notched up his 600th career goal earlier this week when he scored a fine effort with his left foot to give Juventus a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan. The Portuguese sensation took 800 games to reach that mark, but his goal involvement feats are equally eye catching when one includes the fact that he’s also produced 213 assists along the way.

Both superstars, however, are tailing Pele’s all time club goalscoring record of 643.