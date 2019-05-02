Mario Balotelli slams Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi UCL masterclass against Liverpool

Outspoken Marseille forward Mario Balotelli didn’t mince words after Lionel Messi’s stunning brace put Liverpool to the sword in the Champions League semifinal first leg match.

Eurosport journalist Siavoush Fallahi tweeted out Mario Balotelli’s reaction after Lionel Messi’s poacher’s effort in the 75th minute was followed up by a picture perfect freekick in the 82nd, to give Barcelona a 3-0 lead against Liverpool.

The outspoken Italian forward – who has never shied away from controversy – hailed the Argentinian ace as a ‘phenomenon’, before dismissingly referring to Cristiano Ronaldo as “Juve’s #7.”

He also stated that Messi shouldn’t even be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo anymore, after that performance.

Balotelli: "Messi phenomenon. For footballs best don't compare him to Juve's #7 anymore" pic.twitter.com/kDIBmfVC5F — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) May 1, 2019

Although Liverpool played with intensity and intent, they were punished for their profligacy in front of goal as Barcelona were clinical in the moments that mattered; Luis Suarez latching on to a superb Jordi Alba pass in the first half to put the home side ahead before Lionel Messi turned on the magic in the second.

Liverpool did have their moments, with Sadio Mane blazing over after being put through by a stunning cross from Trent Alexander Arnold and Mohamed Salah’s shot cannoning off the post late in the second half.

However, Messi’s clinical finishing proved to be the difference maker on a night where the English club played to deserve much more than they ended up getting.