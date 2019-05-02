Vidal sings praises of ‘spectacular’ Messi

Lionel Messi’s two goals put Barcelona on the cusp of the Champions League final, much to the delight of Arturo Vidal.
Arturo Vidal hailed “spectacular” two-goal hero Lionel Messi after the superstar helped Barcelona take a giant step towards the Champions League final with victory over Liverpool.
Barca captain Messi turned the blockbuster semi-final tie on its head courtesy of a memorable brace in Wednesday’s 3-0 win at Camp Nou.
After ex-Liverpool forward Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the first half, Messi netted twice in the second period – including a stunning 82nd-minute free-kick – to bring up his 600th goal for Barca.
Vidal heaped praise on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner post-game, saying: “Messi is spectacular – it’s amazing what he does on the pitch.
“Today was the most important game of the year and I tried to enjoy it as much as possible.”
The first of 600
Leo’s 1st official goal came 14 years ago today #Messi600 pic.twitter.com/PYPt74qxeU
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019
Vidal arrived from Bayern Munich at the start of the season and the Chile international is yet to win the Champions League, having been a runner-up with Juventus at the hands of Barca in 2014-15.
The 31-year-old – who was a surprise starter against Liverpool midweek – added: “I would give anything to win the Champions League.
“I always think I’m going to play at home and today I tried to take advantage of it.”