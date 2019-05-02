BREAKING NEWS: Magical Messi reaches 600 club goals

After breaking the record for most individual wins in LaLiga, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reached another personal milestone.

Lionel Messi on Wednesday scored the 600th club goal of his incredible career.

The Barcelona captain is enjoying another stunning season and his second goal in the Champions League semi-final, first leg against Liverpool took him on to 48 for the campaign and up to another scarcely believable landmark.

The Argentina great bundled Ernesto Valverde’s men into a 2-0 lead to go to 599 before finding a strike worthy of 600.

After being fouled by Fabinho, Messi swept a sublime free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards, leaving him firmly on track for a fifth Champions League triumph.

Fellow five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo reached the same milestone only four days ago when he secured a 1-1 draw for Juventus at Inter in Serie A.