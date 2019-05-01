UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Barcelona vs Liverpool, 5 key battles

Barcelona square off against Liverpool in a mouth-watering Champions League tie later tonight. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 key battles that might shape the course of the game.

#5 Andy Robertson vs Nelson Semedo

A full-back on paper, Robertson’s attacking threat is one Barcelona must be wary of – something he has demonstrated ably by equalling the record for assists by a defender in the Premier League.

No stranger to bursts of attacking endeavour himself, Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo must curb his instincts and put in a shift if the Blaugrana are to prevent Liverpool’s full-backs from wreaking havoc tonight.

#4 Allison vs Luis Suarez

One of the best goalkeepers in Europe this season, Allison’s imperious form in front of goal is what has separated the Reds from defeat at times. The Brazilian, who moved to Anfield from Roma last summer, has kept seventeen clean sheets in the Premier League, the most in the competition.

Luis Suarez, on the other hand, has had a disastrous run in Europe – with Messi largely running the show from behind. A former Anfield darling, Suarez will no doubt be licking his lips at the prospect of scoring against his former employees, despite the mutual respect on both sides.

#3 Mohamed Salah vs Gérard Pique

Liverpool’s fluid front three means none of the attackers tends to stay as in place as they look on paper – running around and causing havoc throughout.

Out of the trio, Salah is the one who tends to make the most run in behinds and will look to trouble Pique – who no longer has the legs to outrun a young winger. Despite proving more than a match for Rashford in the previous round, the Spaniard knows that the Liverpool man presents an altogether different challenge with his goal threat and maturity.

#2 Ivan Rakitic vs Georginio Wijnaldum

Fresh off the back of securing the La Liga title, Rakitic will be braced for an assault on the Champions League trophy now, in what will be his second continental title should he manage to secure it. The Croatian has embarrassed both of the two English teams he has come across this season in Manchester United and Spurs, but whether he manages to repeat his showing against Liverpool depends on the mercurial Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has been the only mainstay in Liverpool’s midfield this season – one of the ‘undroppables’ alongside the front three and coming up against Rakitic will be his toughest test yet. A midfield battle to savour!

#1 Lionel Messi vs Virgil Van Dijk

It’s the one battle that the world is waiting for with bated breath.

Virgil van Dijk – recently crowned PFA Player of the year, has not been dribbled past a single time this Premier League season while Lionel Messi, conversely, has made a mockery of every central defender he has come across this season.

Everyone’s eyes, Van Dijk included, will be on the little magician’s left foot as the pint-sized Goliath tries to carve his way past the giant David in this story.