Liverpool CEO gives his thoughts on rowdy supporters who pushed old man into the fountain

A small group of Liverpool fans embarrassed themselves in front of the entire football fraternity when they mistreated an elderly tourist in Barcelona. These fans who are in the country for the Champions League semi-final went on to shove the old man into a fountain. The Liverpool CEO then condoned the ridiculous act while addressing the issue.

Earlier today, a video went viral on social media in which showcased the unpalatable act committed by the Liverpool fans. Here, one can see these fans tumbling the elderly gentleman into the fountain and abusing him using racial slurs.

Football fans from all over the world criticised this video. The Liverpool CEO, Peter Moore, took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the issue and urged the fans to be more responsible for their actions.

He stated that Liverpool have conquered all of Europe and the fans need to act in a manner that is more ‘befitting’ of the club’s values. He urged the LFC supporters to e more respectful towards the city of Barcelona in the spirit of football. In the end, he asked the fans to be more graceful in their conduct.

You can see his tweet below:

We proudly sing that we’ve conquered all of Europe. But let’s treat this beautiful city with the respect that it deserves, and act in a manner that is befitting of LFC. By all means have a good time, but we are Liverpool, and as such,let’s visit here with grace and humility. — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) May 1, 2019

The fountain incident is one of the many times when Liverpool fans have been abusive in their conduct and have failed to uphold the spirit of Football. After this incident, it would be a disgrace if the supporters of ‘The Reds’ do not put a check on their appaling conduct in the name of supporting their club.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will be up against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou later today in the Champions League 2019 semi-final.