Ten Hag warns Tottenham: Ajax will be even better in second leg

Ajax claimed a 1-0 win at Tottenham on Tuesday, but Erik ten Hag expects even more from his players in Amsterdam.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has warned Tottenham his side will be even better in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

A first-half strike from Donny van de Beek secured a 1-0 win for the visitors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tuesday’s first leg.

Ajax dominated the first half and, although Spurs were much improved after the interval, only the post denied David Neres what could have been a crucial second away goal in the closing stages.

Ten Hag was disappointed with elements of his side’s second-half display and is confident they will be stronger in Amsterdam next week.

“In the second half, what we could have done better was to be closer to the ball, keep possession and switch it more. Maybe we could have played a bit more calmly as well,” he said.

“That Neres didn’t score was such a pity. Nevertheless, winning 1-0 at Tottenham is an amazing result and a good starting point. We have to learn lessons. We know we can do a lot better next week.

3 – @AFCAjax are the third team to win their round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final away game in a Champions League season, after FC Bayern in 2012-13 and Real Madrid in 2017-18. Historic. pic.twitter.com/gwmUgJIrex — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 30, 2019

“We play our game. We have to work with our own strengths. I think we did that. That causes problems for the opponent and that’s why we do it.

“We can play football in different styles. We can defend very well. We have a team that works together really well; they can fight together really well.

“I think it’s an excellent result for us. We won the game. We are satisfied. We have a very good starting point, but we’re only halfway through [the tie].”