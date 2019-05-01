Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp chooses between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele

Jurgen Klopp adopted his usually upbeat and cheery disposition before Liverpool’s Champions League clash but didn’t refrain from expressing his thoughts when quizzed about the eternal Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Liverpool take on Barcelona tonight in the Champions League and their boss Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of the match. Inevitably, he was quizzed by the journalists present on his thoughts regarding the Messi vs Ronaldo debate that has been ever-present in football for the last decade.

The German manager’s answer left no room for doubt:

“Messi would be the player at number one,” he asserted. “Cristiano Ronaldo is in that for sure but the rest we have to see.”

“I coached a few good players but they didn’t finish their careers yet.”

Klopp says Messi ‘best player ever’ ahead of Barcelona in UCL semi-final

He then went on to include Pele in the discussion as well and reiterated his opinion that even then, Barcelona’s Argentine wizard was the best player ever in his book.

“I didn’t see Pele live but there are a lot of good players. Lionel Messi is for me the best.”

Liverpool gear up to play Barcelona at the Nou Camp, in what could be a season defining match for both teams chasing glory on the domestic front as well.

Having won La Liga, Barcelona are also in the finals of the Copa del Rey and will try to capture the Champions League too to complete the treble. Liverpool closely trail Premier League leader Manchester City by a point with two games remaining in a title race that promises to go down to the wire.