WATCH: Liverpool fans in Barcelona violently shove elderly tourist into a fountain; follow up with racially insensitive comments

Liverpool fans who are in Barcelona for the club’s Champions League semifinal match, amused themselves by shoving an elderly tourist into a fountain and then followed up witih racially insensitive remarks when confronted by the gentleman in question.

The video clearly shows Liverpool fans, decked in all red, howling in laughter as one of them pushes an elderly Asian gentleman forcibly into the fountain.

As the tourist recovers and comes out, looking highly displeased, he is encountered with ‘Mr Miyagi san’ comments from one of the Liverpool fans, in reference to the Japanese Karate teacher in the Karate Kid movie series.

🤬🤬LAMENTABLE!! Un "seguidor" del Liverpool tira a la fuente un señor mayor en Barcelona hoy !! despues los aficionados del @LFC se rien del señor RT SI TE INDIGNA!! pic.twitter.com/z2yEvhjU1d — Foro MDM Naranja (@foromdm0) April 30, 2019

It wasn’t the only instance of a Liverpool fan pushing someone into the fountain as another one was caught on video as well; the victim being a Barcelona local this time around.

Here’s the “Liverpool fan” who tripped a Barcelona local into the fountain. Vile behaviour and not what the club is about at all. Think @LFC should attempt to take this further, he doesn’t represent our fan base. pic.twitter.com/QZWLF5gRrl — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 30, 2019

The fountain incident hasn’t been the only case of unruly behaviour from the fans of the club as it was earlier reported by Sport that six of them were arrested next to the Plaça Reial hotel for public disorder.

Some fan accounts on Twitter are asking for Liverpool Football Club to take action against the offenders, especially after they have been clearly caught on camera.

It remains to be seen how the club will act on it, if at all it chooses to do so.