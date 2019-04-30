Barcelona respond to Jurgen Klopp’s ‘Camp Nou is just a stadium’ jibe

Barcelona go up against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Speaking before the match, Jurgen Klopp brought out the mind games by calling Camp Nou, the venue for the first leg, just a stadium. However, the Spanish giants have now responded.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp called Camp Nou ‘just a stadium’, offending many supporters of the club.

“The Camp Nou is just a stadium. Quite big, but not a temple of football. It had to arrive at some point. You see the other teams who have a bad time when they play there and now we will experience it. Although of course, we hope to play well. If you play against Barcelona, you are certainly not favourites. This is a fantastic game for all football supporters,” he had said.

However, the Blaugrana have now hit back by sharing a video via their official Twitter account.

The Catalans will square up against the Merseysiders in the UEFA Champions League semifinals on May 1. They will be looking to achieve a first leg advantage to take to Anfield a week later.

As it stands, Barcelona have already secured the Spanish league title and are in the final of the domestic cup. A few positive results in the Champions League could see them complete another historic treble.