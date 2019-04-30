Firmino and Salah train ahead of Barcelona clash

He missed Liverpool’s win over Huddersfield Town but Roberto Firmino could be set to return to the starting XI for the trip to Barcelona.

Roberto Firmino has given Liverpool an injury boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona after returning to training on Tuesday.

The Brazil international missed his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Friday due to a muscle injury.

The 27-year-old took part in training before Wednesday’s clash at Camp Nou and could return to the starting XI alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack.

There had also been some doubts around Salah’s fitness, but he too trained with the team at Melwood.

Firmino has scored 16 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions this season.