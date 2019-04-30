UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Ajax, 5 key battles

Dutch giants Ajax square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of what promises to be an enthralling semi-final. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 key battles that may well decide the fate of the tie.

#1 Matthijs de Ligt vs Son Heung-Min

The darling of White Hart Lane at the moment, Son Heung-Min has barely let his team feel the absence of Harry Kane following the English striker’s injury. The South Korean has picked up the mantle of scoring crucial goals – the most important of which steered Spurs to the position they are in i.e the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ajax’s De Ligt, meanwhile, has been imperious at the back, and like Son – his goal in the second leg against Juventus proved crucial for his team in the quarter-finals. On the ball is where he is most comfortable, but the real test of De Ligt’s credentials will be to stop Son from scoring – something not many have been able to do this season.

#2 Christian Eriksen vs Frenkie de Jong

Ajax’s dream run to the final 4 of the competition owes a lot of credit to the form of Frenkie de Jong. Already confirmed as a Barcelona player for next season, De Jong earned brownie points with his future employers by running the show against Madrid in the last-16 with aplomb and left even the likes of Pjanic reeling in the quarterfinals.

Christian Eriksen has been similarly influential for his team, with most of what Spurs create going right through him. In such a high profile match up, the only thing for certain is the fact that all bets are off.

#3 Daley Blind vs Fernando Llorente

Daley Blind’s Manchester farewell was Ajax’s gain as the Dutch international is running the show for his boyhood club, quite literally. Having torn up every blueprint for what a central defender must look and play like, the 5 feet 10 inch ball-player excellently complements De Ligt’s gargantuan frame and is making a mockery of United’s decision to cash in on him.

Fernando Llorente, on the other hand, may not feature from the start but surely is a handful when he comes on. The Spaniard scored the winner for Spurs in the quarters and may look to dominate Blind’s susceptibility to physical duels against lanky centre forwards when he eventually makes his way onto the pitch for Spurs late on.

#4 Victor Wanyama vs Dusan Tadic

On paper, Dusan Tadic leads the line for Ajax, but does he really? Jose Mourinho described the Serbian as a ‘fake 9’ and that is exactly what he is – creating space for others to run into with his clever movement.

Tadic will look to drag defenders out of position and break Spurs’ shape, to avoid which Victor Wanyama will have to be at his focused best.

#5 Hakim Ziyech vs Danny Rose

Danny Rose’s vocal stand against racism together with his return to form has led to the defender being one of the most recognizable faces in English football at the moment and the man he will be up against tonight is Hakim Ziyech – the star of Ajax’s second leg victory over Juventus.

The tricky winger will be a handful for Rose, who will look to avoid a repeat of the quarter-finals against Manchester City where wingers Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling tore Spurs’ full-backs apart.