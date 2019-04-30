Mauricio Pochettino reveals who will win the Champions League; and it’s not Tottenham Hotspur

Ahead of the much-awaited Champions League semi-final clashes, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona are his favorites to win the coveted cup.

The Argentine was speaking with SPOX and Goal as part of a pre-match interactive session.

“In my opinion there is no favorite when you see what happened in the quarter-finals. For me, however, my favourite is Lionel Messi, and his Barcelona side,” the Tottenham boss said.

Barcelona are all set to face Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Liverpool in the Champions League semis, while Tottenham themselves take on AFC Ajax.

While Barcelona’s run in the tournament thus far was largely devoid of troubles, Liverpool and Tottenham had some serious challenges to face, en-route to the final-four.

Meanwhile, Ajax has been one of the best teams in the tournament till date – having overthrown defending champions Real Madrid in the round-of-16, followed by eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, Pochettino was a tad bit unhappy on his team’s tight scheduling – with the Premier League matches using up a lot of his time as well.

“We will be under a lot of pressure because we do not even have a week to prepare [for the Champions League],” he said. “You do not know what state our players will be in. The teams should have the same preparation time this round, which is a disadvantage for us, but not an excuse.”

Tottenham’s first-leg UCL semi-final match against Ajax will take place on Tuesday, 30th April, at the recently opened Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.