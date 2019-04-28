Rakitic: Barca stars will be waking up with headaches

Barcelona’s Champions League tie with Liverpool was not about to stop them celebrating their LaLiga triumph, according to Ivan Rakitic.

Ivan Rakitic suggested Barcelona’s stars might be waking up with headaches on Sunday after celebrating their LaLiga win in style.

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score the only goal against Levante at Camp Nou on Saturday, ensuring Barca retained their top-flight crown by moving nine points clear of Atletico Madrid – against whom they boast a superior head-to-head record – with three games to go.

The Catalan giants enjoyed their post-match celebrations on the pitch with family and friends and Rakitic suggested that the party would not stop there.

However, with the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool looming on Wednesday, the Croatia international insists their focus will soon shift to that mouth-watering clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I won’t lie, I have had a beer and I want another,” he said after the game.

“We have the day off [on Sunday] and when we get up in the morning, we may have a headache. But after that we have to think about the Champions League.”