PSG star banned for three Champions League games following social media rant after Manchester United loss

It has been announced that Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar Jr. has been banned from three Champions League matches for insulting match officials via social media.

The incident happened after PSG’s shocking loss to Manchester United in the second leg of the Champions League round-of-16, earlier in March. They had a comfortable two-goal lead from the first leg played out at Old Trafford, but then went on to concede three away goals against United in the second leg – thereby getting eliminated from the competition as well.

The aggregate score was at 3-2 in favour of PSG up until the 90+4th minute, when Diogo Dalot’s freekick caught Presnel Kimpembe’s hands inside the box – only for VAR to deem it a penalty in favour of the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford promptly scored, and United advanced on the basis of more away goals.

Meanwhile, Neymar who was recovering from an injury, was also following the match from his home in Brazil, and the VAR decision came as a complete shock to him. He immediately announced his disapproval by launching a rant on social media, insulting match officials in the process.

“This is a disgrace,” Neymar seethed on Instagram after the match. “Four guys who know nothing about football watch a slow-motion replay in front of the television.”

“It was nothing! What can [Kimpembe] do with his hand while his back is turned? Go **** yourselves!”

The above words did not sit well with the officials, who reported it to the authorities. After adequate deliberation, the final decision was announced on Friday, as per ESPN.

The penalty, handed down by the UEFA, will see the Brazil international miss half of the Champions League group stage next season.

Meanwhile, sources from Paris also told ESPN that the club will appeal against the decision at the earliest.