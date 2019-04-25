English clubs are swimming in wealth, especially the bigger ones, and if their reported Champions League incomes are anything to go by, they may just as well drown in all that cash. Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to take in the biggest share of them all.

The often reliable Swiss Ramble has attempted to estimate the incomes of Premier League clubs involved in Europe’s top-tier competition. In a lengthy Twitter thread, the handle outlined the basis of calculations and the final estimates.

The total amount handed out to clubs in the 2018/19 Champions League has increased by 54% (€681m) from €1.269 billion to €1.950 billion. This is now split in the following manner: participation €488m (25%), performance €585m (30%), TV pool €292m (15%), and coefficient rankings €585m (30%).

In 2018/19 each of the 32 clubs that made it to the group stages of the Champions League received €15.25m. Further, each club is granted an additional €2.7m for a win and €900k for a draw. The clubs are also due to receive more depending on their progress in the competition, the break-up of which is as provided: last 16 €9.5m, quarter-final €10.5m, semi-final €12m, final €15m and winners €19m.

Going by the various considerations that determine the incomes of each participant, the account has drawn up estimates for the four English clubs involved in this season’s competition. Ranked in order of income, they are as follows (previous season’s income in brackets):

1. Manchester United €94m (€40m)

2. Manchester City €93m (€64m)

3. Liverpool €92m (€81m),

4. Tottenham Hotspur €86m (€61m)

Although Liverpool and Tottenham still remain in contention, it is the Manchester clubs who have pocketed greater sums of cash. However, the Premier League duo stand to win further millions if they were to progress further.

If calculations are indeed correct, Liverpool stands to win a maximum of €112 million while North Londoners, Tottenham, can secure a cool €106 million.