BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo fined €20,000 by UEFA for ‘cojones’ celebration

The final verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s “cojones” celebration came out an hour ago, and it has been decided that the Portuguese footballer will have to pay a fine of €20,000 for his obscene gesture.

The incident happened on March 12, in the second-leg match of the Champions League round-of-16 fixture between Juventus and Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo scored a hattrick that helped the Bianconeris overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first-leg held a month earlier.

As soon as scored his third, Ronaldo raced to the sidelines and grabbed his crotch in celebration, while standing to face the travelling Atleti fans. The act was a direct reference to Atleti boss Diego Simeone’s own “cojones” celebration, which was witnessed after they won the first-leg in February.

Ronaldo’s act was meant to mock Simeone’s celebration, and Atletico Madrid had informed post-game that they would report the former Real Madrid player to UEFA, for his lack of decorum.

Simeone was later found guilty of offensive gesturing and indecent conduct, as was Ronaldo on March 18th. Simeone was fined €20,000 for his deed, and it was already expected that Ronaldo would face a similar punishment.

Many people had speculated that Ronaldo’s punishment would be bigger, given that he is a player and an important part of his team, and that a ban might even be on the cards.

But UEFA did not issue any ban to the star, and also maintained his payable fine amount at the same level as that of Diego Simeone’s.

More to follow soon.