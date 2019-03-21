Former Manchester United star names the only player in Barcelona on Lionel Messi’s level

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov was previewing Manchester United’s upcoming Champions League quarterfinal clash with Barcelona.

Berbatov played 149 games for Manchester United, scoring 56 goals and setting up another 27 for his teammates. And in his time at the club, he did come up against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Weighing in on that fixture, which is next up for the current United team in the Champions League quarterfinals, the Bulgarian striker known for his slick approach to football spoke of the one other player in Barcelona who he thought was on the same level as Lionel Messi.

“I like Sergio Busquets, for example. That guy can read the game better than anyone else. Three steps ahead of the opposition, three steps ahead of most of his team-mates – probably not Messi, but up there with him. Unbelievable,” he said, before going on to detail the similarities between himself and Barcelona’s midfield pivot.

“Tall as me, slim as me, not the quickest one, but always in the right place.

“He has that style that I like. Calm. People at the back of him? It doesn’t matter. He’s there, smooth movements. I heard they call him ‘octopus’ in Barcelona.

“He’s unbelievable, it’s a joy to watch him. Ok, sometimes it’s ugly as when you’re tall as me or him, sometimes your movement can make for funny angles. It doesn’t matter, it does the job. That’s why I like watching him,” Berbatov concluded.

