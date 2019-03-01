Ramos gets two-match ban from UEFA for deliberate yellow card

UEFA has issued a two-match suspension to Sergio Ramos after finding him guilty of getting booked deliberately against Ajax.

Sergio Ramos has been given a two-match ban by UEFA for earning a deliberate yellow card in Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 first-leg win at Ajax.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body found the defender guilty of receiving a booking on purpose during the closing stages of the match in Amsterdam on February 13.

It means he will miss the second leg against Ajax and the first leg of the quarter-finals if the holders progress.

Ramos had suggested in a television interview that he sought to earn a yellow card in order to incur a one-game ban for the last-16 return match and therefore be clear to play in the last eight, although he later backtracked on those comments.

Hay partidos y partidos, pero este @RealMadrid siempre se entrega hasta el final… Al final, buen resultado para la vuelta en el Bernabéu.

There are different types of matches, but this team always fights until the end… In the end, a good result for the second leg.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/PTqMESkZBM — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) February 13, 2019

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was also given a two-game ban for being booked on purpose in his side’s 2-0 Europa League last-32 win at Celtic this month.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain have been fined €41,000 and ordered to contact Manchester United to settle damage caused to Old Trafford seats and segregation netting during their 2-0 win.

United have been given a €16,000 fine for blocked stairways and the throwing of objects.

In a separate case, PSG will also have to pay €25,000 for the late kick-off against Red Star Belgrade in December, while head coach Thomas Tuchel has been issued a one-match suspended touchline ban for improper conduct.

A case against Chelsea relating to alleged racist behaviour in the Europa League group game against Vidi on December 13 has been closed.

Some visiting fans were accused of anti-Semitic chanting at the match in Budapest.