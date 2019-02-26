Atleti boss Simeone hit with improper conduct charge by UEFA

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone for improper conduct against Juventus.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been charged with improper conduct by UEFA following an incident during the 2-0 Champions League win over Juventus.

UEFA did not confirm what action Simeone is being charged in connection with, but Omnisport understands it relates to the Argentine celebrating Atleti’s opener by clutching his own crotch.

Simeone attracted criticism from some for the gesture but he apologised after the match, explaining it was directed at Atletico fans, showing them “that we have cojones”.

Atletico appeared to be heading for a 0-0 draw in Wednesday’s round-of-16 first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, before Jose Gimenez’s 78th-minute goal inspired a 2-0 win that was capped off by Diego Godin.

UEFA has also charged Atleti with blocking stairways and the throwing of objects, while Juve are in hot water for a late kick-off.

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri also has to answer a specific charge himself in relation to the delayed start of the match.

The cases will be dealt with by UEFA on a date yet to be confirmed.